Respect citizens’ dignity: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue and Disaster Management department came under the Mo Sarkar charter from Wednesday. Launching the initiative Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked officials to respect the dignity of citizens visiting Government offices. “Tehsils and registration offices are the heart and soul of rural administration. They must be seen as efficient, accountable and responsive to the needs of people. Registration offices will be on the focus of Mo Sarkar,” he said.

E-district portal has already been launched since December under 5T initiative for issuance of e-certificates. While more than two lakh people have applied for various certificates through the new portal, 1.35 lakh have received their certificates without vising any Government office. The Government has abolished fees for obtaining miscellaneous and caste certificates. Similarly, updated RoR is being delivered through speed post and people are paying land revenue through the e-Pauti portal. Secretary to CM Transformation and Initiatives (5T) VK Pandian interacted with several tehsildars on conceptual clarity of the initiative.