Govt committed to promote tribal culture, says Naveen

BHUBANESWAR: The ST and SC Development department will take up a series of training programmes for over 30,000 tribal PRI members during next six to nine months. Addressing the launching of a capacity building programme for tribal PRI members here on Thursday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said such training programmes will go a long way in strengthening the local self-government institutions in tribal areas. “It will truly enrich the process of democratic decentralisation,” he said.

Stating that the State Government has initiated various measures for socio-economic and educational empowerment of tribal communities, the Chief Minister said 6,700 hostels and 1,731 schools have been established to provide quality education to more than six lakh students. Mission Suvidya has been initiated to ensure quality in the hostels, he said and added that through Mission Jeebika, about 23,000 tribal households have been covered to provide sustainable economic upliftment.

“We are committed to promote and preserve tribal culture and heritage,” he said and added that the Tribal Development Councils set up by the Government have been playing a critical role in this regard. He said Odisha is the number one State in the country in implementation of Forest Rights Act (FRA) by giving titles to more than 4.36 lakh persons dwelling in forest areas.Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the capacity building programme for tribal PRI members will empower the grassroots institutions functioning in tribal areas and help in accessing of various schemes.

A book titled ‘FRA Atlas of Odisha’ edited by AB Ota, Director of SCSTRTI, was released by the Chief Minister and the Union Minister. Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta, Odisha ST and SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka and Secretary of Tribal Affairs Ministry Deepak Khandekar also spoke.