West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wants peace restored in Delhi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday raised the issue of Delhi violence at the Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting here presided over Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “At the beginning of the meeting, I said that I feel sad for what happened in Delhi. There is an urgent need to restore normalcy in Delhi and help the victims and affected families,” she told mediapersons here.

She said many people, including one police constable and an IB staffer, have been killed in the violence. Banerjee also requested the Government to ensure that peace and harmony prevailed in the country. “If there is any problem in one part of the country, it may spread to other parts as well. So they (Centre) should ensure that peace and harmony is maintained in the country,” she said. Banerjee, however, said there was no discussion on National Register of Citizens (NRC), National Population Register (NPR) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at the EZC meeting. “There was no discussion on NRC, NPR and CAA. They were not even on the agenda.

They never raised the issues, so we didn’t either. There was also no discussion on law and order,” she said. “The Centre had assured us that the states will receive GST revenue dues within two months. But we are getting them after six months, leading to financial crunch,” the West Bengal Chief Minister said and added that she demanded increase in devolution of funds to state governments. She said West Bengal has also not received Central assistance for cyclones Fani and Bulbul.