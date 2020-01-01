Auto approval of LL from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Come New Year and all those applying for Learner’s Licence will get it instantly. The Commerce and Transport department has allowed auto approval of new licence after clearing the computerised online test from Wednesday.Once the applicant passes online test, he/she can download the LL at his/her convenience without waiting for further approval from any authority. The licence will be ready with requisite approvals via online mechanism.

The decision for auto approval of new LLs has been taken as part of 5T initiative of the State Government for faster service delivery in a transparent way and improved user experience. As per an order issued by Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda, the applicants having multiple bio-metrics existence will be approved in normal flow by Regional Transport Officer (RTO) concerned after matching correct bio-metrics.

Normally, the test for new LL is conducted using Sarathi-4 Screen Test Aid for Learner Licence (STALL) application. As provisioned in the application, an applicant needs to give not less than 10 correct answers to an aggregate of 15 questions online at the STALL examination centre in RTOs. The test result is automatically recorded in Sarathi-4 software as pass or fail. “While the LL was being issued so far following the approval of LL application by RTO after the test, the applications will now be automatically approved after the applicant passes the computerised LL test,” Panda said.

The Commerce and Transport department has also initiated several measures to clear backlogs in issuing LLs. Even as the State Government had declared December 26 as holiday, RTO offices across the State were open to provide service to the applicants, who had booked their slot for LL, driving licence test and fitness of vehicles.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar RTO-1 and Cuttack RTO have increased number of slots for LL test. While 589 slots for LL test in a day is now available at RTI-1, the number of LL slots in Cuttack RTO has increased to 660 from 528. Applicants whose date is scheduled beyond January 20 for LL test can reschedule the date of appearance as per availability.“While mode of all payments has been made online, the slots have been increased for the convenience of applicants. People should get their documents ready as early as possible instead of waiting till the end of extension period,” Panda advised.