Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Auto approval of LL from today

Come New Year and all those applying for Learner’s Licence will get it instantly .

Published: 01st January 2020 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

parking, cars

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Come New Year and all those applying for Learner’s Licence will get it instantly. The Commerce and Transport department has allowed auto approval of new licence after clearing the computerised online test from Wednesday.Once the applicant passes online test, he/she can download the LL at his/her convenience without waiting for further approval from any authority. The licence will be ready with requisite approvals via online mechanism. 

The decision for auto approval of new LLs has been taken as part of 5T initiative of the State Government for faster service delivery in a transparent way and improved user experience.  As per an order issued by Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda, the applicants having multiple bio-metrics existence will be approved in normal flow by Regional Transport Officer (RTO) concerned after matching correct bio-metrics.

Normally, the test for new LL is conducted using Sarathi-4 Screen Test Aid for Learner Licence (STALL) application. As provisioned in the application, an applicant needs to give not less than 10 correct answers to an aggregate of 15 questions online at the STALL examination centre in RTOs. The test result is automatically recorded in Sarathi-4 software as pass or fail. “While the LL was being issued so far following the approval of LL application by RTO after the test, the applications will now be automatically approved after the applicant passes the computerised LL test,” Panda said.

The Commerce and Transport department has also initiated several measures to clear backlogs in issuing LLs. Even as the State Government had declared December 26 as holiday, RTO offices across the State were open to provide service to the applicants, who had booked their slot for LL, driving licence test and fitness of vehicles.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar RTO-1 and Cuttack RTO have increased number of slots for LL test. While 589 slots for LL test in a day is now available at RTI-1, the number of LL slots in Cuttack RTO has increased to 660 from 528. Applicants whose date is scheduled beyond January 20 for LL test can reschedule the date of appearance as per availability.“While mode of all payments has been made online, the slots have been increased for the convenience of applicants. People should get their documents ready as early as possible instead of waiting till the end of extension period,” Panda advised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Learners license
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp