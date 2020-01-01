Bhubaneswar florists rake in moolah on New Year Eve

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As festive fever grips the world on New Year eve, florists are making a handsome business in the city with soaring demand for flowers. Of more than 25 flower markets in the city, a line of prominent ones is located at Chandi Mandir Square, Press Chhak, Badambadi, Choudhury Bazar, Gauri Shankarpark, College Square, Chauliaganj, Mahanadi Vihar, Jobra and CDA.

With overwhelming orders coming in from city-based clubs and hotels, florists had to engage extra manpower for decoration work and making varieties of flower bouquets for clients. Apart from hotels, different temple management committees also placed orders to bedeck the religious structures.

“Sale and prices of flowers shoot up during New Year celebration. Roses of different colours, Gerbera, Orchid, Chrysanthemums and Calendula are in demand,” said Gyana Rajan Behera, a florist at Chaudhury Bazar. While prices of flower bouquets range from Rs 20 to Rs 1,000 and flower baskets from Rs 150 to Rs 2000, the rate of flower bunches are estimated between Rs 150 to Rs 600, depending upon the quality and design, he added.