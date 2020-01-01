BJP starts scouting for new State chief

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With many aspiring for the post of BJP president in the State, the saffron party has started the process of consultation for election of a consensus candidate, as has been the convention in the party. Two senior BJP leaders, national vice-president and Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabudde and national secretary RP Singh, held a day-long consultation with State functionaries, including incumbent president Basanta Panda and some senior leaders like Bijay Mohapatra for selection of a suitable candidate for the top organisational post.

The two Central leaders who have been assigned the job to find a successor of Panda, Lok Sabha member from Kalahandi, is likely to have another round of consultation as many leaders of the party are away from the State headquarters.“The two Central leaders could not meet any of the MLAs and MPs as most of them are in their constituencies.

A separate round of discussion with these elected representatives is likely to be held either here or in Delhi in January,” sources in the party said. Some of the MLAs and MPs of the party said they have not been intimated about the visit of the two leaders. “I am in Bhubaneswar but I have no idea about the consultation process before the election of State president,” said a Western Odisha MLA.

“It has been a convention in the party to elect State president through consensus. After consultation with State leaders, a report will be submitted to the Central leadership which will take a final call,” said one of the State functionaries. Three-time president and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram is stated to be a strong contender for the party post. The other two aspirants are former party president Suresh Pujari, MP and K V Singhdeo.

However, sources in the party said State vice-president Samir Mohanty with his considerable experience in organisational matters has a fair chance this time. If the party settled for a young face, chances are more than the baton may be handed over to either Bhrugu Baxipatra or Prithviraj Harichandan. As the election of district presidents was completed in time, many in the party had thought that a new president for the State will be declared before the end of December. The exercise to elect a new president will start after January 14 as ‘Uttarayan’, considered an auspicious period for Hindus, begins, the sources added.