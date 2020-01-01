Odisha Government draws flak for liquor sale time

Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Opposition BJP and Congress on Tuesday came down heavily on Odisha Government for its decision to allow sale of liquor on New Year eve till 1 am.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Opposition BJP and Congress on Tuesday came down heavily on Odisha Government for its decision to allow sale of liquor on New Year eve till 1 am. Criticising the decision, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Pratap Sarangi said the Government’s act of relaxing the selling hour of liquor will encourage the people to consume more alcohol. “Our efforts all along should be to restrict liquor consumption and not to encourage it. It is a wrong decision to open liquor shops and bars till 1 am in the night in the name of New Year celebration,” he said and added that the Government is yet to remove a large number of liquor shops located close to schools and temples.

The decision also came in for sharp criticism from the Congress. Stating that opening of liquor shops till late in the night will encourage people to drink more alcohol, senior Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja demanded that officials who took such a decision should be taken to task and held responsible if anyone dies in a road accident by consuming more alcohol. The State Government is facing financial crunch and trying to generate more revenue in this method, he said.

However, Excise Minister Niranjan Pujari said the decision has been taken only for one day and one event keeping in view public interest. Meanwhile, protesting against the decision, Chhatra Congress activists gheraoed the Minister’s residence. When all other States are putting a check on liquor sale, Odisha Government is encouraging it, Chhatra Congress activists said and added that there is a spurt in crime due to more alcohol consumption. The activists demanded a rollback of the decision.

