Pradip, Mona elevated to Additional Chief Secretary rank

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday promoted two senior IAS officials from the rank of Principal Secretaries and appointed them as Additional Chief Secretaries. After promotion to the rank of DIG, Anup Kumar Sahoo has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police. He will, however, be in additional charge as DCP, Bhubaneswar until further orders.

According to notification issued by the General Administration department, Pradip Kumar Jena, at present Principal Secretary to government in the Rural Development department with additional charge of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Managing Director of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary to government in the Rural Development department with additional charge as SRC and MD, OSDMA.

Mona Sharma, Principal Secretary in the Forest and Environment department with additional charge of Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary to Government with the same responsibilities.

Similarly, SK Upadhaya, at present Additional DGP, CID-CB after promotion has been posted as Director General of Prisons and Director, Correctional Services. RP Koche, ADGP, law and order has been transferred as ADGP, State Armed Police (SAP). SK Priyadarshi, Inspector General of Police (IGP), personnel has been posted as ADGP, law and order with additional charge of ADGP, CID-CB. Y Koyal, IGP, SAP has been posted as IGP, provisioning, State Police Headquarters.