Bhubaneswar civic body launches ‘Go Green’ campaign

Published: 02nd January 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Saplings being distributed among people at a kiosk in Bhubaneswar | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday launched a campaign to sensitize citizens on the protection of the environment and encourage exchange eco-friendly gifts this new year.

The ‘Go Green’ campaign was carried out in five different places in the city where municipal officials distributed saplings, books and cotton bags.

“It is observed that during New Year, people go for packaged gifts which results in the generation of tonnes of non-biodegradable waste. The initiative is to make people aware about the issue and give them eco-friendly ‘gifting ideas’ to reduce pollution,” said BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

The municipal officials gifted saplings, books and cotton bags to citizens at a ‘Go Green’ kiosk near BMC office at Kalpana.

“We have appealed public to adopt green gifting ideas and have also asked our employees to follow it. We are hopeful that citizens will do their bit to keep the city green,” Chaudhary said.

The campaign was launched at Chandrasekharpur, Ganganagar, Saheed Nagar, State Museum and ‘I Love Bhubaneswar’ plaza on Janpath road. Similarly, officials in collaboration with Axis Bank launched ‘Mu Safaiwala’ public van.

Officials said a total 2,200 cotton bags, 1,000 books and 2,600 saplings were distributed among public.

TAGS
Go Green Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Prem Chandra Chaudhary
