BMC declares ODF++ status for Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A day before commencement of Swachh Survekshan-2020, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday declared the Capital an open defecation-free (ODF) ++ city.

BMC Administrator and Director of Municipal Administration Sangramjit Nayak said the ODF++ status will be open for third party verification following the declaration.

ODF++ status is accorded to a city where not a single person is found defecating and/or urinating in the open, all community and public toilets are functional and well maintained, faecal sludge and sewage are safely managed and treated with no discharge or dumping of untreated in drains, water bodies or open areas at any point of a day.

Nayak also pinned hope that the Smart City will do better in the Swachh Survekshan this year.

As many as 4,830 urban local bodies will participate in the survey to be carried out by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs across the country from January 4.

The total mark for the survey is 6,000 of which 25 per cent will be given to cities on the basis of the performance in Swachh Survekshan League 2020 held in three different quarters last year.

While results of two quarters are out, Bhubaneswar ranked 311 in the first and 166 in the second. Results of the final quarter will be announced very soon.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said with the ODF++ status, the corporation will urge its citizens to become more responsible to make the Temple City clean, green and good urban habitat.

“We have already launched a ‘Go Green Campaign’ to sensitise our citizens not to generate non-biodegradable waste and are getting positive response.”

Besides, he said the civic body has constructed 1,700 functional toilet seats for general use, while 226 more are under construction. All these toilets are having child-friendly facilities and are suitable for use by senior citizens, men, women and transgenders.

Similarly, a total 11,914 individual household latrines (IHHL) have been constructed and geo-tagged, he said and added that BMC will set up urinals at 20 major locations by March 31.

BMC officials said this year, the civic body will proceed towards applying for the Garbage Free Cities (GFC) star rating. This year, the GFC will have a seven-star rating programme for making Indian cities garbage-free.

Meanwhile, the BMC gifted seed cards to people who attended the meeting on ODF++ at its office on Friday.