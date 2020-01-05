Real estate employee held for harassing girl in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Saturday arrested an employee of a city-based real estate firm for harassing a 19-year-old girl. The accused, Shyam Sundar Sethi of Chandaka, and the victim were employees of the same firm. On Friday, Sethi had planned a New Year party at their office near Jagamara. He then allegedly consumed alcohol and forced the victim to dance with him.

When she refused, Sethi verbally abused and physically assaulted her. Later, the girl lodged a complaint with Khandagiri police. Police said the girl, who is a native of Jagatsinghpur district, was staying in Patrapada area and had joined the office about two months back. Sethi had also allegedly misbehaved with victim’s elder sister. Sethi had telephoned the victim’s elder sister few days back and identifying himself as Khandagiri IIC, he intimidates her.