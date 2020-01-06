SCB Medical College expansion: Slum dwellers to be shifted to Cuttack's Birupa river bank

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: To expedite the expansion work of SCB Medical College and Hospital campus, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Central Range, Anil Kumar Samal on Saturday visited Birupa river bank for relocation of slum dwellers to be evicted from Taladanda canal road here.

Around 500 plots on the river bank near Jagatpur here will be identified to rehabilitate the evicted slum dwellers.While steps have been taken for transfer of the land from Water Resources department to Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), the civic body officials have been instructed to develop the land with facilities like road, drinking water, electricity, toilets etc as soon as possible.

“Construction work of four-lane road stretching to SCBMCH will be commenced after the relocation of slum dwellers, shops and makeshift vendors,” said Samal.

Following the recent announcement of Rs 1000 crore package by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for modernisation and revamping of the premier Government-run medical and converting it into a state-of-the-art 3,000-bed integrated hospital to provide AIIMS Plus standard healthcare services, steps are being taken for expansion and improvement of SCBMCH on a priority basis, he added.

Among others, CMC Commissioner Ananya Das, Sadar Sub-Collector Subhransu Mishra, local Tehsildar, engineers of the civic body and Water Resources department accompanied the RDC during his visit to Birupa river bank.