Elaborate security arrangements made in Bhubaneswar for bandh today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissonerate Police has made elaborate arrangements to maintain law and order during the 24-hour strike called by Central trade unions.

DCP Anup Sahu said 15 platoons of police force will be deployed at different locations, including public buildings and offices in the city, while strike force will also be deployed at major locations. Sahu said that senior police officers will lead the forces and keep an eye on the situation during the strike. "Focus will be on making vehicular movement and train service smooth," he said.

Apprehending that the agitators may stop vehicular traffic, hinder rail movement and close down business establishment besides picketing government offices, banks and educational institutions, the Home department tightened the security.

Accordingly, it asked employees of all departments in Lok Seva Bhawan, Kharavela Bhawan, Rajiv Bhawan and Heads of Department Building to reach office by 9:30 am. The front gates of Lok Seva Bhawan will be closed at 10:15 am and entry of visitors will be restricted.

Travelling in vehicles having car pass will not be permitted without valid authority, while persons having prior appointment will be given entry passes by the Chief Receptionist after seeking prior consent of the officers concerned, department officials said.