Agitating farmers protest in Bhubaneswar against cut in KALIA money

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of farmers on Wednesday stormed into the campus of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahu’s quarters protesting reduction of financial assistance announced for them under KALIA scheme.

The farmers under the banner of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) gheraoed the Minister’s residence and staged a demonstration. The agitators led by national convenor of NNKS Akshay Kumar are on fast-unto-death for the last 15 days opposing the decision of State Government to reduce KALIA assistance from Rs 10,000 per annum to Rs 4,000.

Nearly 200 farmers led by Kumar took out a rally from Sundarpada and marched towards Naveen Nivas to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Though they intended to meet the CM, they were taken under preventive arrest near Airfield police station.

The farmers body is protesting decision to merge KALIA with PM-KISAN. Prior to General Elections, the State had announced to give an aid of Rs 10,000 in two installments to small and marginal farmers but now it plans to merge KALIA with the Central scheme so that it will have to pay only Rs 4,000 as the Centre releases Rs 6,000 in three phases under PM-KISAN.

The farmers decided to meet the Sahu and the CM in separate groups as the State Government remains silent towards their demands even as they are on the hunger strike. "Farmers were paid Rs 5,000 each in the first installment. No one knows about the payouts in the second installment. Now, the Government is backtracking on its promises. How can a Government cheat people after the elections are over?" said Kumar.

Opposition Congress and BJP criticised the Government. BJP leader Prithviraj Harichandan said BJD garnered votes by promising farmers Rs 25,000 in five seasons under KALIA scheme. Now, they do not wan to continue it. It is a loss of face for both the Minister and the CM, he said.Congress MLA Suresh Routray said “BJD supporters have received the benefits. They want to reduce the amount because they do not have funds,” he added.

Stormy protest