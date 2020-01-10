Bhubaneswar zoo's white tigress Sneha gives birth to two cubs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nandankanan Zoological Park welcomed two tiger cubs on Thursday. White tigress Sneha gave birth to the cubs at 3.38 am and 5.44 am on the day. Deputy Director of Nandankanan Zoological Park, Jayant Kumar Das said "Sneha’s movement was being monitored through CCTV cameras during her pregnancy. She had mated with a Bengal tiger Saif about 105 days back."

Saif was brought from Hyderabad zoo under an animal exchange programme for bloodline change. "The zoo now has five tigers and eight tigresses, three white tigers and five tigresses besides four melanistic tigers. The two newborn cubs gender and colour is yet to be identified," Das said.