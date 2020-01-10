Cuttack District Headquarters Hospital to get better facilities

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The District Headquarters Hospital is all set to get a new look. It has been decided to expand the hospital with additional health care facilities.

While G+8 building will be constructed to provide health care services under one roof, a Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), modular operation theatre, skin, ENT, burn, dialysis and ICUs will be set up with a budget of Rs 300 crore within two years.

At a review meeting between hospital authorities, district administration and local representatives on the hospital premises on Wednesday, it was decided that the old building of DHH, popular as City Hospital, will be demolished to construct the G+8 building with 300 bed strength, 30 ICUs and SNCUs.

Constructed in 1950, the present bed strength of the hospital is 140. A separate building will be constructed for 100-bed Mother and Child Health care unit with advanced facilities. Considering difficulties of residential doctors and staff, it has been decided to construct 30 quarters on the hospital premises.

A decision has also been taken to shift Central Medical Warehouse from City Hospital premises to Leprosy Home and Hospital at Nuabazar, the Cuttack Sadar Tehsildar has been instructed to initiate steps for identification and eviction of encroachers from in and around the hospital premises within a week.

The Executive Engineer, Roads & Building Division, Cuttack-1 has been instructed to prepare a master plan and estimate for expansion of the City Hospital with Rs 300 crore budget within a month. Among others, Cuttack MP Bhatruhari Mahatab, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammad Moquim, Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, CDMO Satyabrat Chhotray, City Hospital ADMO MR Satpathy attended the meeting.