Workshop on cybercrime for police inaugurated in Cuttack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to curb cybercrime and enhance skills of officers at police stations, the Crime Branch in collaboration with ICICI Bank on Thursday organised a two-day workshop on ‘Bank Frauds - Prevention and Investigation’ in Cuttack.

Inaugurating the workshop, ADG Crime Branch SK Priyadarshi said, since crimes like online and ATM frauds are on the rise, a need was felt for capacity building of officers at the police station-level. The task now is to ensure that every officer and each police station are able to deal with grievances of cybercrime victims, he added.

Priyadarshi urged the field officers to utilise the training module properly so that the bank fraud cases can be investigated and detected effectively at the police station level. About 35 officers of Commissionerate Police and Crime Branchalong with ICICI Bank officials from Mumbai attended the programme.

Though a large number of cybercrime cases are reported from the Capital, the victims have to visit Cuttack to lodge complaints in the absence of cybercrime police station here. While the State has four cybercrime police stations at Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur, Odisha Police has requested the Government to set up three more in Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Jeypore.