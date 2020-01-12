Cuttack youth jumps in front of train, ends life after alleged 'betrayal by lover'

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Betrayed by his girlfriend, a man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near Matrubhawan here on Saturday. The deceased is Manoj Kumar Swain (27) of Kantiala in Niali block.

GRP recovered Swain’s body from Taladanda canal railway track, seized his purse containing a suicide note and a mobile phone in which he had recorded a short video in selfie mode stating the reason behind his decision to end life.

Swain was working in a private company and residing in a rented house at Rausapatana in the city. He was in a relationship with a girl from Jajpur for the last few years. In the video, Swain has alleged that he was forced to commit suicide after the girl ditched him and decided to marry another guy. "The girl was ignoring me for the last one month and informed me that she decided to marry another guy. I urge everybody not to love anyone," Swain stated in the video, police said

While he proposed the girl, she refused to marry him and treated him as stranger. He found no other way to lead his life than commit suicide, his suicidal note stated.

His family members have, however, alleged murder. “We had spoken with the girl over phone and had asked her to convince her parents as she was from a different caste. My son has been murdered as the girl had asked him to visit a particular place yesterday,” said Manoj’s father Nimai.

Online dating goes wrong: Man, woman file complaints

BHUBANESWAR: Police have registered two cases basing on complaints of a man and woman against each other after their dating went wrong. The two had reportedly interacted on an online dating app recently and met here. The woman lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the man sexually assaulted and captured her obscene videos and photos in his mobile phone without her consent.

While the man lodged a complaint with the police alleging that he interacted with the woman on an online dating app on January 2 and met her the next day but on January 8 she and her two associates kidnapped him from Chandrasekharpur area and looted his money and credit card. They released me after committing the loot, the man said.

"Two cases have been registered basing on the complaints of the woman and the man. Investigation is on and action will be taken accordingly," said Additional CP Anup Sahoo. Sources said that the man is likely be arrested for reportedly capturing obscene videos of the woman, while the alleged kidnappers will also be nabbed.