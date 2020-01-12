Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odia youth Anshuman Kamila tops Indian Economic Service exam

Anshuman, who hails from Bhubaneswar, is the only candidate from the State in the IES-2019 merit list among the 32 aspirants.

Published: 12th January 2020 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odia youth Anshuman Kamila has topped Indian Economic Service (IES) Examination 2019, the result of which was declared on January 10.

Anshuman, who hails from the city, is the only candidate from the State in the IES-2019 merit list among the 32 aspirants who qualified in the examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Anshuman for his success and wished him a bright future. "The State is proud of his achievement," he said.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also congratulated him. "Proud and happy to know that Odia boy Anshuman Kamila has topped the UPSC Indian Economic Service Examination 2019," he said. Pradhan congratulated him as well as other candidates who qualified the exam.

Currently employed with the Department of Economic and Policy Research of Reserve Bank of India, economics is in his genes. He inherited passion for the subject from his mother Mitali Chinara, who is Economics Professor in Utkal University. His father Santosh Kamila, is a former Post Master General of Odisha. "I am even more happy as he cracked the exam in the subject I have been teaching," said Mitali, who is also a renowned Odissi vocalist.

A meritorious student from his school days, Anshuman was State topper in Class XII Science exam conducted by CBSE in 2011. He pursued BA in Economics from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, MA in Economics from Delhi School of Economics and went on to complete M Phil in the subject from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

With many candidates from Odisha appearing the IES exam, he suggested them to rigorously follow the economics syllabus of the State which has been revised recently. Anshuman said, "There is not much difference in standards of the revised State Economic syllabus and Indian Economic Syllabus."

About his mantra for cracking the examination, Anshuman said regular studies matter and not the number of hours. "I will suggest aspirants to read a few hours everyday to prepare well for the exam," he said. He wished more number of students from the State crack the IES examination in future.

Anshuman thanked his parents, teachers, friends and well-wishers for their support at the time of preparation for the exam.

