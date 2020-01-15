Police control room staffer suspended in Bhubaneswar for failing to act

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Tuesday suspended a PCR staff for not taking any action against miscreants who attacked a man near Bhagwan Apartment at Laxmisagar here on Tuesday. The PCR staff SS Rout who reached the spot at the time of scuffle, allegedly didn’t act.

Additional CP Anup Sahoo said the scuffle took place over the issue of parking. "Though it was a minor scuffle, the PCR in-charge who reached there couldn’t act," the DCP said. The Police has also apprehended two persons Sankar Rout (39) from Laxmisagar and Deepak Mohanty (34) from Jharpada.

A video circulated in social media showed that the miscreants were beating the victim Parbindar Pal infront of police. Pal said six to eight persons were involved in the attack. The miscreants allegedly looted cash and watch from him. "The PCR van reached the spot after 15 minutes but couldn’t rescue me. This speaks volumes about the safety of citizens," Pal said.

The Additional CP said a case has been registered with Laxmisagar Police and further investigation is on. CCTV and video footage is being examined to nab the other accused involved in the incident, he added.