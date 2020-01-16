Assault case: 3 accused get bail

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police arrested another accused in the assault case and dismissed in-charge of the PCR van Subhash Chandra Rout for not taking stringent steps to prevent the incident. The accused, identified as Deepak Jena, is reportedly son of a former corporator.

The other two accused Sankar Rout and Deepak Mohanty were apprehended on Tuesday. On the basis of Singh’s complaint, Laxmisagar police had registered a case on Tuesday evening. Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi has directed the police to submit the chargesheet in three days.

In his complaint Singh alleged that “They hurled abuses at me when I asked them to move their vehicle aside as I reached my apartment. I managed to get inside and dial 100. When the police arrived, they insisted that I come outside despite my reluctance. The anti-socials then thrashed me in front of the police,” Singh said.

“About eight to 10 persons thrashed me in front of police when I was apprising them about my ordeal. All the three accused got bail on Wednesday.