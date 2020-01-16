Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Assault on Sikh man in Capital takes political turn

BJD spokesperson Sambit Patra said the saffron party should not politicise the incident which is purely a criminal act.

Published: 16th January 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:57 AM

Assault

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The attack on a Sikh man in the city took a political turn with BJP and Akali Dal pointing fingers at the ruling BJD. On Tuesday, Parvinder Pal Singh was beaten black and blue when he reportedly asked two men to move their vehicle aside from the entrance of his apartment under Laxmisagar police limits on Tuesday.

Terming the assault as the outcome of Sikh protest to Mangu Mutt demolition at Puri, Delhi Akali Dal MLA and president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed that Parvinder was one among those who opposed the demolition of the heritage Mutt. The Akali Dal leader said Tuesday attack on Singh looks preplanned.

In a series of tweets, Sirsa said “Parvinder Singh was attacked because he protested against demolition of Sikh Heritage Mangu Mutt in Puri. I condemn this attack which is a blot on Indian democracy and appeal to @SPPuri1 @odisha_police to take action against culprits.”

Tagging the office of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Sirsa said, “Shocked and angry to see such a merciless hate attack on Amritdhari Sikh Parvinder Pal Singhji in Bhubaneshwar; the attack looks planned and with full support of local administration since a policeman is seen in the video who doesn’t help the innocent person.”

Condemning the attack on Singh, State BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra said assault on Singh in the presence of Commissionerate Police speaks volumes. Police did not stop the attackers as they belong to the ruling party.

BJD spokesperson Sambit Patra said the saffron party should not politicise the incident which is purely a criminal act. The city police have taken prompt action against the criminals and a policeman was suspended due to his failure to take prompt action.

