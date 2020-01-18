Charge sheet filed by Commissionerate Police in Sikh man assault case in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Friday submitted a 30-page charge sheet in connection with the brutal assault on a Sikh businessman. In the charge sheet police have named Deepak Jena, son of a former corporator and his two associates Sankar Rout and Deepak Mohanty.

Case of the attack on Parvinder Pal Singh, charge sheet has been submitted today against all the three accused to stand trial, Commissionerate Police said in a tweet.

Report of a medical officer, CCTV footage and witness statements have been relied upon. We have gone strictly as per legal opinion and requested early cognizance and trial, it added. Police seized the brick used to attack Singh and CCTV footage of the incident. On Wednesday, Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi had directed police to submit the charge sheet in three days in order to stand trial in the court of law.

Singh of Laxmisagar was thrashed in front of his apartment on Tuesday over a parking dispute. On the basis of Singh’s complaint, Laxmisagar police had registered a case. The three accused managed to secure bail within hours of their arrest.