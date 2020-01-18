Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CM Naveen accessible to one IAS officer: Congress leader Digvijay Sinha

 Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his dependence on an IAS officer and remaining inaccessible to MPs and MLAs of his own party.

Published: 18th January 2020

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his dependence on an IAS officer and remaining inaccessible to MPs and MLAs of his own party.“Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik does not get proper feedback on governance as he completely depends on IAS officer VK Pandian and is not accessible to MLAs and MPs of his own party,” Singh told media persons here. 

The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh alleged that the IAS officer alone gives feedback to the Naveen in the morning and evening and he is accessible to no one else. “I was also the Chief Minister of a major state. Chief Ministers get feedback from MLAs and MPs but that is not happening in Odisha. An IAS officer is the lone person who gives feedback to the Chief Minister,” he said.

The Congress leader said peoples’ representatives should be given importance in a democratic setup but BJD MPs too are helpless and have no access to the Chief Minister, who is also the BJD president. Referring to the support extended by Odisha Chief Minister to the Centre on every issue, Singh said there is an understanding between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Naveen. “Ever since Modi came to power, Odisha CM has been supporting all his policies and Bills. In Delhi, the BJD has been supporting BJP on all issues and changes its voice when it comes to politics in Odisha,” he said.

Targeting Modi Government for its all-round failure, Singh said the case of Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Davinder Singh will be probed by NIA. The investigation will be conducted by YK Modi, a resident of Gujarat who had given a clean chit to Modi in 2002 riots and Amit Shah in Sohrabuddin case. “Now, one can guess what will be the fate of this case,” he said.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Odisha, Jitendra Singh said BJD and the BJP are two sides of the same coin. They work in a manner that they suit each other. Therefore, there is no opposition in the Assembly to raise issues facing the people. He sought a clarification from the chief minister on the relationship between the BJD and the BJP.

BJD reacted immediately over Digvijay Singh’s remark and said the regional party does not take his statement seriously. In the past, he (Digvijay) is known to have been making loose remarks which have embarrassed his own party. We do not take his statements very seriously, said BJD spokesman and MP Sasmit Patra said.

