Jharkhand man held for selling brown sugar by Special Task Force in Bhubaneswar

The agency has arrested 11 persons, seized 93 gram brown sugar, `9 lakh, three motorcycles and other incriminating documents during the same period.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special Task Force of Crime Branch on Friday nabbed a Jharkhand native for allegedly selling brown sugar. The STF raided Panchasakha Nagar under Khandagiri police limits and nabbed one Vishal Singh, a native of Hazaribag district who was staying here. About 15-gram brown sugar was seized from his possession, an STF officer said. The accused reportedly came in contact with some drug peddlers in the Capital and started procuring brown sugar from Balasore, he added.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Singh was selling the contraband to engineering students and other customers in the area since 2018. A probe is on to ascertain whether the accused has any associates. He will be produced before a court here on Saturday, the STF officer said. In the last 11 days, STF has conducted raids in Puri, Pipili, Khurda, Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Dhenkanal and Angul to check illegal drugs trade and has registered five cases.

The agency has arrested 11 persons, seized 93-gram brown sugar, `9 lakh, three motorcycles and other incriminating documents during the same period. During the investigation, it was established that the drug peddlers were procuring the contraband from Balasore, Midnapore and Murshidabad in West Bengal.

