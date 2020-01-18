Safety commissioner visits Lokmanya Tilak Express accident spot in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissioner of Railway Safety (South Eastern Circle) Abhai Kumar Rai arrived here on Friday for the statutory inquiry into the derailment of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express that left 30 persons injured. At about 5.30 am, Rai travelled twice between Salagaon and Nergundi stations in a railway tower car during heavy fog conditions. The Safety Commissioner was accompanied by Principal Chief Safety Officer of ECoR Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra.

The Safety Commissioner also went to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack and met the injured passengers who are undergoing treatment. The passengers shared their harrowing experience they encountered at the time of accident.

Later, Rai held a discussion with officials of different departments of Railways to take stock of the situation. He is slated to hold the statutory inquiry at Officer’s Rest House near Cuttack railway station on Saturday.The Railways have appealed people having information relating to the mishap and those who want to provide any evidence about it, to depose before the Commissioner or write to him to his Kolkata office.