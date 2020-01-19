Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Charge sheet based on evidences: Bhubaneswar cops on Sikh businessman assault

The Commissionerate Police on Saturday said the charge sheet submitted in the assault on a Sikh businessman was based on all evidence available related to the investigation.

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Since the police has completed the probe, secured all investigation and presented in the court, it is up to the court to decide under which provisions of the law will the trial be conducted.

“Since the matter is now sub-judice, it would not be fair to comment on it. When the court frames the charges, the parties are free to present their sides,” Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi told a private TV channel.

Since the case is registered under Section 325 and other relevant sections of the IPC, the accused are liable for seven years imprisonment.

Section 325 of IPC is not lenient as is mistakenly being believed, a senior officer said.

Sources said the victim in his complaint and statements recorded did not say the accused wanted to kill him or had intention to kill.

The medical officer also did not report any serious injury which could have justified to register a case under Section 307 of IPC, they added.

Police submitted the chargesheet of the case within three days.

