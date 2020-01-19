Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Parliament panel raps Odisha government for snail pace of smart city project in Bhubaneswar

The Housing and Urban Development department has been asked to prepare a masterplan for combating drainage and water-logging in the city.

Published: 19th January 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

The Standing Committee of Parliament on Urban Development

The Standing Committee of Parliament on Urban Development| Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development has expressed displeasure over the progress of ongoing development projects in the Capital under Smart City project. At a review meeting held in Puri on Saturday, the Committee headed by MP Jagadambika Pal were critical of poor execution of drainage project in Bhubaneswar.

The panel directed Housing and Urban Development department to prepare a master plan for combating the menace of drainage and water-logging, at the earliest.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, who had brought the issue to the Committee’s notice, said formulation of a comprehensive plan for drainage is important to link 10 natural drains with Gangua Nullah and address the problem of urban flooding during monsoon.

"It should be a holistic plan with approximate estimate. Whatever is happening on this front, like haphazard construction of drains, is adhocism. We need to solve the problem once and for all," Sarangi said.

During the meeting, the committee members also discussed major bottlenecks in urban governance. Progress of Smart City Mission, drainage problems in Bhubaneswar, performance of 114 Urban Local Bodies under Swachh Bharat Mission and progress of PMAY (Urban) were also discussed.

Though the Committee appreciated the move of HUD department to set up micro-composting centres in civic bodies, it was very critical of the overall poor sanitary conditions in Bhubaneswar and other ULBs of the State.

Odisha is the third worst performer in Swachh Bharat Mission after Bihar and Jammu- Kashmir. Besides, only two out of 114 ULBs are open defecation free. Around 40 pc population in Bhubaneswar lives in slums and 80 pc households in slums resort to open defecation, the committee members pointed out.

The Committee members raised concern over slow progress of PMAY (Urban) scheme. It was revealed at the meeting that there is a demand for 5.02 lakh dwelling units in the State under PMAY (Urban).

However, only 1.5 lakh units have been sanctioned of which work on only 68,000 units has been completed. Stating that around one lakh dwelling unit under PMAY (Urban) is required for Bhubaneswar alone, Sarangi urged the Committee to take note of the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aparajita Sarangi parliamentary standing committee Bhubaneswar Smart City Urban Development panel
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp