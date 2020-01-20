MV rule enforcement faces vacancy hurdle

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the state government has intensified its drive against the violators of traffic rules, vacancies in different categories in the base level posts in Transport department have hampered enforcement activities and revenue collection. Sources said 91 posts under the enforcement cadre are vacant since long affecting implementation activities and collection of motor vehicle revenue and smooth functioning of office of the State Transport Authority (STA) and RTOs in the State.

Of 281 posts of traffic sub-inspectors and constables, 65 are lying vacant for more than a year now. While nine posts of traffic sub-inspector out of total 25 sanctioned strength have not been filled up despite repeated demands, 56 posts of 156 traffic constables are lying vacant. Traffic police may have been able to manage the enforcement activities by imposing fines against drunken driving, use of mobile phone during driving and no use of helmet or seat-belt, but the state is losing huge revenue as officials are unable to keep a tab on overloading and tax evasion due to staff crunch.

A motor vehicle inspector said though the State has implemented the amended Motor Vehicles Act that proposes stricter punishment for traffic violations, with the current staff crunch and lack of infrastructure, questions are being raised over the effective implementation of the rules.



“The new rules will definitely act as a deterrent to offenders. But the Government should first work on improving the staff strength and infrastructure, which are key factors for the implementation of the Act. Else, it will be inconsequential,” he said.

Though the Empowered Committee of the Finance department had already approved for filling up of vacant posts, the Transport department is yet to take a call on it. The Committee had also approved for filling up of vacant post of junior assistant in STA, Cuttack and junior clerk in office of Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal at Berhampur.

A Commerce and Transport department official said a proposal for recruitment through Odisha Staff Selection Commission or Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission has been moved.



“Once it gets the approval from the government, the process for recruitment will start,” he added.



Meanwhile, Odisha Police has also proposed to create 500 posts of traffic personnel to monitor traffic management and ensure road safety in the State. The proposed posts that are pending approval included one DSP, 118 Sub-Inspectors, 72 Havildars and 309 Constables.