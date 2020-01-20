Home Cities Bhubaneswar

MV rule enforcement faces vacancy hurdle

Of 281 posts of traffic sub-inspector and constable,  65 lying vacant for more than a year in Odisha

Published: 20th January 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Of 281 posts of traffic sub-inspectors and constables, 65 are lying vacant for more than a year now.

Of 281 posts of traffic sub-inspectors and constables, 65 are lying vacant for more than a year now.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the state government has intensified its drive against the violators of traffic rules, vacancies in different categories in the base level posts in Transport department have hampered enforcement activities and revenue collection. Sources said 91 posts under the enforcement cadre are vacant since long affecting implementation activities and collection of motor vehicle revenue and smooth functioning of office of the State Transport Authority (STA) and RTOs in the State.

Of 281 posts of traffic sub-inspectors and constables, 65 are lying vacant for more than a year now. While nine posts of traffic sub-inspector out of total 25 sanctioned strength have not been filled up despite repeated demands, 56 posts of 156 traffic constables are lying vacant. Traffic police may have been able to manage the enforcement activities by imposing fines against drunken driving, use of mobile phone during driving and no use of helmet or seat-belt, but the state is losing huge revenue as officials are unable to keep a tab on overloading and tax evasion due to staff crunch.

A motor vehicle inspector said though the State has implemented the amended Motor Vehicles Act that proposes stricter punishment for traffic violations, with the current staff crunch and lack of infrastructure, questions are being raised over the effective implementation of the rules.

“The new rules will definitely act as a deterrent to offenders. But the Government should first work on improving the staff strength and infrastructure, which are key factors for the implementation of the Act. Else, it will be inconsequential,” he said.

Though the Empowered Committee of the Finance department had already approved for filling up of vacant posts, the Transport department is yet to take a call on it. The Committee had also approved for filling up of vacant post of junior assistant in STA, Cuttack and junior clerk in office of Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal at Berhampur.

A Commerce and Transport department official said a proposal for recruitment through Odisha Staff Selection Commission or Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission has been moved.

“Once it gets the approval from the government, the process for recruitment will start,” he added.

Meanwhile, Odisha Police has also proposed to create 500 posts of traffic personnel to monitor traffic management and ensure road safety in the State. The proposed posts that are pending approval included one DSP, 118 Sub-Inspectors, 72 Havildars and 309 Constables. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Traffic Police
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp