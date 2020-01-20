Home Cities Bhubaneswar

New parking norms in Bapuji Nagar

Traffic ACP Swastik Panda, BMC officials and representatives of Bapuji Nagar Nagarika Committee will visit the area on Monday and demarcate the parking space there.  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have planned to introduce one side parking on eight lanes in Bapuji Nagar here on every alternate day excluding Sundays. It was decided during a meeting chaired by Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi here on Saturday. 

“We have planned to introduce parking on one side of each lane on one day and on the other side on alternate days so that the shopkeepers do not complain that vehicles are always being parked in front of their establishments,” Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath said. 

Police have asked the commercial establishments to engage private security guards in Bapuji Nagar to regulate parking between 8 am and 10 pm.

“We have also planned to deploy four special police officers to maintain the traffic flow in Bapuji Nagar,” Nath said. During the meeting, it was also decided to introduce one side driving in Bapuji Nagar from February.

Measures to avoid traffic congestion in Bapuji Nagar area were also discussed.

