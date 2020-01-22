Cuttack's Ravenshaw University starts staff recruitment after court order

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Ravenshaw University has finally issued fresh advertisement for filling up 180 vacant posts of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in 19 departments in pursuance of an order of Orissa High Court.

The University has been struggling with acute staff shortage with just around 100 teachers in its rolls.The High Court had issued the order while declaring invalid an advertisement issued by the University on January 29, 2016.

In fact, the University had been caught in legal wrangle ever since it issued an advertisement on June 23, 2014 inviting applications for 156 posts which was challenged in the HC. Acting on petitions, the High Court nullified the recruitment process and directed the University to issue a fresh advertisement strictly in accordance with UGC Regulations.

Accordingly, the University issued a revised advertisement inviting applications for the 156 posts on January 29, 2016. The advertisement was again challenged by several applicants and some contempt petitions were also filed.

Initially, the HC issued interim stay orders on the recruitment process and the case languished in the court till University authorities filed a petition seeking permission to withdraw the January 29, 2016 advertisement and issue a fresh advertisement in accordance with UGC regulations.

The HC allowed the University’s plea on April 12, 2018 and dismissed all the petitions in an analogous order, while declaring invalid the January 29, 2016 advertisement.

According to the HC order, the University was expected to issue fresh advertisement inviting applications for the vacant posts in accordance with UGC guidelines and complete the appointment process within eight weeks.

But, the recruitment process had not been initiated for the past 20 months. University officials said the advertisements were issued after receiving green signal from the Higher Education department. Filing of online applications which started on January 10 will close on February 10.