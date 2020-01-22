Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Cuttack's Ravenshaw University starts staff recruitment after court order

University officials said that the advertisements were issued after receiving green signal from the Higher Education department.

Published: 22nd January 2020 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Ravenshaw University

Ravenshaw University

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Ravenshaw University has finally issued fresh advertisement for filling up 180 vacant posts of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in 19 departments in pursuance of an order of Orissa High Court.

The University has been struggling with acute staff shortage with just around 100 teachers in its rolls.The High Court had issued the order while declaring invalid an advertisement issued by the University on January 29, 2016.

In fact, the University had been caught in legal wrangle ever since it issued an advertisement on June 23, 2014 inviting applications for 156 posts which was challenged in the HC. Acting on petitions, the High Court nullified the recruitment process and directed the University to issue a fresh advertisement strictly in accordance with UGC Regulations.

Accordingly, the University issued a revised advertisement inviting applications for the 156 posts on January 29, 2016. The advertisement was again challenged by several applicants and some contempt petitions were also filed.

Initially, the HC issued interim stay orders on the recruitment process and the case languished in the court till University authorities filed a petition seeking permission to withdraw the January 29, 2016 advertisement and issue a fresh advertisement in accordance with UGC regulations.

The HC allowed the University’s plea on April 12, 2018 and dismissed all the petitions in an analogous order, while declaring invalid the January 29, 2016 advertisement.

According to the HC order, the University was expected to issue fresh advertisement inviting applications for the vacant posts in accordance with UGC guidelines and complete the appointment process within eight weeks.

But, the recruitment process had not been initiated for the past 20 months. University officials said the advertisements were issued after receiving green signal from the Higher Education department. Filing of online applications which started on January 10 will close on February 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravenshaw University Ravenshaw University recruitment
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp