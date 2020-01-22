Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Sex racket kingpin, woman aide arrested in Bhubaneswar

Sources said the women rescued from Old Town in the city told STF that they were asked to come to the city by a couple living in Pipili.

Published: 22nd January 2020 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Tuesday claimed to have busted a sex racket and rescued six women from Old Town.

The women were rescued after the STF team nabbed Sheikh Ibrahim, the alleged kingpin of the sex racket. He is accused of trafficking Bangladeshi women to Odisha. Ibrahim was arrested along with his woman accomplice identified as Anjali Biwi from Pipili. 

Sources said the women rescued from Old Town in the city told STF that they were asked to come to the city by a couple living in Pipili. STF DIG Jay Narayan Pankaj said they were verifying whether the rescued women are natives of West Bengal or Bangladesh. Investigation is on to find out whether Ibrahim and Anjali were running similar racket in other parts of the State. 

Last month, the Commissionerate Police had arrested a Bangladeshi woman for illegally staying in the city. The matter came to light after the woman lodged a complaint with Laxmisagar police on December 17 alleging that the manager of a hotel and a housekeeping staff misbehaved and physically assaulted her. 

Though police registered a case and arrested the hotel’s manager Mithun Swain and housekeeping staff Biswanath Patra, they also found that in her Aadhaar card, the woman was identified as Sikha Samaddar of West Bengal. Police then came to know that the details were fake and interrogated the woman, following which she revealed that she is a native of Bangladesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar sex racket Bhubaneswar police
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp