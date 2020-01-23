400-km corridor walk to save wildlife in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to assess the present status of elephant and tiger corridors in the State, a 400-km walk was organised from Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj to Satkosia in Angul district. Save Elephant Foundation Trust, an organisation working for protection and conservation of elephants in Odisha, conducted the first-ever corridor walk in the State to find out the causes of growing man-animal conflicts in these areas.

The field study of the corridors was started at Thakurmunda in Similipal on January 11 and culminated at Tikarpada in Satkosia TR on Tuesday. The team divided in two groups moved in two directions covering Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Cuttack and Angul districts. The corridor also acts as a link between Similipal and Mahanadi Elephant Reserve.

The 11-day study also aimed at identifying the deficiencies and critical gap in regular movement of elephants in the corridors and their adjoining habitats and exploring indigenous methods for in situ conflict resolution through deliberation and discussions with inhabitants of fringe villages. Connecting people with forest officials was another major task of the walk.

“Proper diagnosis of the problem, short-term curative steps and long-term measures to prevent man-elephant conflict were the main objectives of study,” said treasurer of the trust Jitasatru Mohanty. The walk conceptualised by founder of the trust Debabrata Swain, who is also a member of Lokayukta in Odisha, was carried out with support from the Forest and Environment department and Odisha Environmental Society. Scientists of Wildlife Institute of India, students and researchers of universities, front-line staff of forest department and locals took part in the exercise, he added.

The findings and feedback received from people on man-animal conflicts will be compiled shortly. A report highlighting the key issues and suggestions for an effective remedial measure to protect these corridors and reduce man-animal conflicts will be submitted to the State Government soon, the organisers said.