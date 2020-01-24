Three put in detention under National Security Act in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Thursday issued detention orders against three anti-socials, Chandan Das, Biswanath Pradhan and Pratyush Kanhara, under the National Security Act (NSA). "Orders under NSA have been issued against three persons from acting in any manner prejudicial to public order," Commissionerate Police said in a tweet.

They were recently involved in Market Building violence on January 10, it added. The Act is a stringent law that allows preventive detention for up to 12 months, if authorities are satisfied that a person is a threat to law and order, a police officer said.

So far, police have arrested 29 persons, including 15 minor boys, involved in vandalising over 40 makeshift shops in Unit-II market area in the city. However, police are yet to arrest Gopinath, who is one of the prime accused involved in the crime.