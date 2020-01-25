Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC to seal kalyan mandaps flouting norms

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The kalyan mandaps functioning under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation limits without necessary approvals will be sealed from February 1. The BMC on Friday issued a seven-day ultimatum to the function halls asking them to either avail necessary approvals or face action.

The order was issued after BMC found that more than 80 per cent kalyan mandaps and marriage halls have failed to comply with the Government order issued last month. BMC had served notice to 94 mandaps with irregularities related to obtaining building plan approval, trade licence, non-payment of property tax and inadequate parking facility among others.

However, till January 22 only 14 kalyan mandaps and marriage halls had complied with the civic body’s notice. Additional Commissioner, BMC, Surath Chandra Mallick said those mandaps with major deviations and not having necessary approvals will have to face action from February 1. A scrutiny committee has been formed to look into this issue, he said. The committee will review proper accessibility, adequate parking space, fire clearance for commercial use, waste disposal system and other criteria required, Mallick added.

“Kalyan mandaps that do not have proper plan approval, parking facility, waste management facility and trade licence will be sealed. Those halls located in residential areas will also be brought under scanner to check if they are adhering to BMC’s provisions,” Mallick said.

BMC officials said terms and conditions will be tightened for operation of kalyan mandaps to ensure they don’t trouble commuters. During advance booking the mandap authorities will have to provide the route details of procession on a Google map. BMC will forward the route map of the procession approved for a kalyan mandap to the Commissionerate Police for ensuring compliance of the same.

Moreover, cases will be filed in ODA Court against unapproved kalyan mandaps and marriage halls.  According to sources, as of December 2019, only 89 mandaps functioning in the city were registered with the civic body. However, none of the mandaps have waste management facility. Nearly 90 pc kalyan mandaps either did not have adequate parking space. More than 50 kalyan mandaps and convention centres didn’t have trade licence.

Cracking the whip
7- day notice to kalyan mandaps
Till Jan 22 only 14 of 94 kalyan mandaps complied with Govt notice
As of Dec 2019, only 89 mandaps were registered with the civic body
BMC to make rules stringent for the mandaps

