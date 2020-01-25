Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Under-construction Link Building between terminal one and two at BPIA collapses, one feared trapped

There are reports of more workers being trapped in the mishap site but no clear picture emerged even as firefighters, police, Central Industrial Security Force and ambulances rushed to the airport.

Published: 25th January 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar airport

The link building between Terminal 1 (domestic) and Terminal 2 (international) was being built at a cost of Rs 87 crore as part of the expansion plan of the airport. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Ashish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Roof of the under-construction Link Building between terminal one and two at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) collapsed on Friday night. At least one worker is believed to have been trapped while another was hospitalised.

There are reports of more workers being trapped in the mishap site but no clear picture emerged even as firefighters, police, Central Industrial Security Force and ambulances rushed to the airport to remove the debris and assess the damage to human life and property. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also joined the operation.

Sources said the helper of a construction vehicle driver who was stationed on the roof of the building when it came crumbling down have been missing.

The helper is still believed to be trapped under the debris while the driver was rescued and sent to the Capital Hospital.

The roof of the building was being laid when the incident took place at around 10.30 pm raising questions on the quality of construction work.

The CISF and Airport Authority of India officials cordoned off the building and access to the site was restricted. No one was available for comment.

Construction work of the Link Building was assigned to City-based Dilip Construction Ltd. It's MD Dilip Khatio said the mishap took place when the roof of one part of the building was being laid in the evening.

About a dozen workers who were sitting on the roof of another portion of the structure were unhurt, he claimed. “We are looking at centering and shuttering systems which may have led to the incident,” Khatoi said.

Minister for Science and Technology Ashok Chandra Panda, also the local MLA, visited the spot and said rescue and relief work was being emphasised. “Why the building collapsed will be ascertained when the probe takes place. The priority now is on the removal of the debris and rescue operations,” he said.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena also rushed to the spot to coordinate relief and rescue operations.

The link building between Terminal 1 (domestic) and Terminal 2 (international) was being built at a cost of Rs 87 crore as part of the expansion plan of the airport.

Foundation stone for the building, spread over 12,000 sq ft, was laid by Union Ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan in February last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Link Building odisha Link Building odisha collapse Odisha airport building collapse
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp