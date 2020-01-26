Airport building collapse: Engineering plan under scanner

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The roof of the under-construction terminal link building at Biju Patnaik International Airport that collapsed on Friday night appears to be a result of poor engineering plan and construction work. Bibhuti Biswal, a local contractor at the spot blames faulty centring and slab laying work for the roof caving in as the pillars have remained in tact.

“As the distance between two pillars in the structure is around 20 feet, proper centring should have been done and the beam strength increased to ensure that the structure does not remain unstable. The roof caved in as beams could not sustain the load of concrete capping. While it appears that 24 mm iron rods were used in the pillar, the beams have 16 mm rods,” Biswal said.

Sirajul, a cab driver present 100 metre from the incident site, said he saw the helper of a construction vehicle, who remained trapped in the debris of the collapsed structure for hours and died, did not have the protective gear while he was being rescued.

The deceased helper has been identified as Antaryami Guru from Baramba. The driver of the vehicle Nabakishore Swain who sustained injuries in the incident is undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital.

Meanwhile, the entire area has been sealed with construction barricades and security personnel have been deployed at the site.