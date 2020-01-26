Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government issues advisory on Coronavirus 

The coronavirus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Saturday issued an advisory to important medical colleges and hospitals (MCHs) for precautionary measures and sought surveillance at airports, railway stations and ports after suspected cases of novel Coronavirus (nCoV) were reported in Maharashtra, Telangana and Kerala. The Health and Family Welfare department on Saturday said authorities of SCBMCH at Cuttack, VSSMCH at Burla, Capital Hospital at Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital and Paradip Port Trust Hospital to closely monitor the situation and create their own facilities for management of cases, if detected.

While SCBMCH, VSSMCH and Capital Hospital will function as nodal centres for isolation and treatment of such cases. Capital Hospital and Jharsuguda DHH will open special wards for isolation and treatment including ICU care. All the centres have been advised to open 24x7 control room for monitoring of such cases.

Similarly, Directors of Biju Patnaik International Airport and Jharsuguda Airport have been directed to facilitate screening of passengers and issue instruction for airlines to follow the international civil aviation guidelines for notifying and managing anybody reporting illness on flights originating from China and de-boarding here directly or indirectly.

Director (Public Health) Dr Ajit Mohanty said the airport authorities in the two locations will set up screening centres and report such cases to Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers (CDM&PHO) of the districts and Director of Capital Hospital.“Paradip port hospital and General Manager of East Coast Railway have been urged to set up their own facilities for isolation and management of such cases. They are also requested to send daily health status of passengers under their observation,” he said.

A high-level meeting chaired by Principal Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal reviewed gap analysis, surveillance preparedness and laboratory support, infection prevention control arrangements for management of critically ill patients suffering from confirmed or suspected severe acute respiratory syndrome due to nCoV.

Dr Mohanty said Capital Hospital will form a treatment committee for this purpose. All samples will be tested at National Institute of Virology, Pune. Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) will provide required drugs and consumables while hospitals have been directed to purchase locally in case of unavailability of hospital stocks to ensure free treatment under urban health centres, he added.

