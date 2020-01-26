Khandagiri Mela to be plastic-free this year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With an aim to make Khandagiri Mela plastic-free, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has decided to ban use of polythene and single-use plastic at the fair.The fair which has a religious and cultural significance will commence from February 1 at the foothills of Khandagiri and Udayagiri.At a preparatory meeting the BMC officials said from Khandagiri square to Khandagiri hill, Jayadev Vatika and Kharabela park area will be the main event area where adequate CCTV cameras will be installed for surveillance. Proper lighting arrangement will also be ensured.

While the main Khandagiri Mela, also known as Magha Mela, will be held between February 1 and 10, the fair will continue till February 16.Additional Commissioner, BMC, Surath Chandra Mallick said roads will be repaired soon and sanitation work in the area will be intensified. Besides, regular disposal of waste, provision of dust bin, supply of drinking water, repair of tube wells, installation of temporary latrine facility, temporary health camp and help desk will be ensured, he said.

The opera parties have been strictly asked not to display nudity, he said. Stating that they expect a rise in the number of stalls, the officials said size and price of the stall will be fixed after eviction and demarcation of land.