NSA gets 2 more as police go after goons in Bhubaneswar

If sources are to be believed, more such clamp down against anti-social elements of the City will follow.

Published: 26th January 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Commissionerate Police on Saturday issued detention orders under National Security Act against antisocial Bapi Raj following his involvement in the January 10 Market Building violence. On Friday, another anti-social Udit Narayan Pradhan of Rasulgarh was booked under NSA for the same reason. With this, the total number of criminals booked under NSA has gone up to five. Earlier, the Twin City had issued detention orders against Chandan Das, Biswanath Pradhan and Pratyush Kanhara.

If sources are to be believed, more such clamp down against anti-social elements of the City will follow. Most of them have a series of unlawful activities to their name but have been roaming free. In fact, these elements are believed to be close to small-time political leaders who use them for rallies and processions for a fee. “These criminal elements have been enjoying patronage of political leaders since they are their human resource pool when it comes to bandhs, rallies and processions.

These elements work as leaders of small groups and provide manpower when parties and their units have to flex muscles on the road. That is the reason they had no fear for law,” said an officer. With five booked under NSA and police mulling to put more of them under restrictions, their activities would be curbed. “We have reasons to believe that in many police station areas, anti-social activities and public nuisances have reported a drop after their detention under NSA.

We will keep going after them in the days to come as a clean-up act,” sources said. Sources added that another seven such anti-socials are under the radar of the City Police and action would be initiated soon. So far, police have arrested 29 persons, including 15 minor boys, involved in vandalising over 40 makeshift shops in Unit-II market area here on January 10. Meanwhile, Gopinath, who is one of the prime accused involved in the crime is still at large.

