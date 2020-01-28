Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Government announces resettlement policy for development of Bhubaneswar's Lingaraj temple

The Government had announced that all commercial units having clear title of land will be acquired through direct purchase method for which compensation will be paid as per the 2013 Act.

Published: 28th January 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Lingaraj temple

Lingaraj temple. (File Photo|EPS, Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday announced rehabilitation and resettlement policy for ‘Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monuments Revival Action Plan’ on 65 acres of land to revive and preserve the heritage value and grandeur of Lingaraj temple and its surroundings.

As per the package, all the residential units having clear title of land will be acquired through direct purchase method prescribed by the State Government, compensation for which would be paid according to Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

However, there will be option to provide land having equal market value of the land to be acquired. The alternate land will be of standard size and compensation of balance land component will be adjusted in monetary assistance as per guidelines.

For immediate assistance to the displaced, allowance of Rs one lakh per family will be paid for transportation and other expenses. Each family will be provided Rs 15,000 per month for 12 months from the date of acquisition of property. Besides, every residential unit owner will be paid Rs 20 lakh as one-time resettlement allowance.

The Government had announced that all commercial units having clear title of land will be acquired through direct purchase method for which compensation will be paid as per the 2013 Act. Allowance of Rs one lakh per unit will be paid for transportation and other immediate arrangements. Besides, assistance of Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per month will be paid to shop owners having built up area of less than or equal to 200 square feet and more than 200 square feet respectively.

According to Option A of the resettlement scheme, shop unit will be provided depending on availability at 50 per cent of the offset price at market value. Balance 50 per cent will be subsidised.

As per Option B, every shop owner will be eligible for allotment of a new shop unit in the market complexes to be developed for the purpose on payment of 50 per cent of the offset price. Option C states that the shop owner will be provided one-time settlement amount of Rs 20 lakh.

Street vendors will be provided one-time rehabilitation assistance of Rs 30,000 in two instalments. Vending plan will be prepared as per provisions of the relevant Act and rules. Affected street vendors will be allocated spaces for carrying out their business.

A committee will be formed under the chairmanship of Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to finalise the assistance to be provided to public institutions which may have to be relocated.

The Commissioner, BMC in consultation with Khurda Collector and other stakeholders will decide the R&R scheme for Mutts including allotment of land, preservation and conservation activities. The RDC (Central Division) will be the competent authority for approval of the scheme.

The redevelopment plan of each of the Mutts will indicate the usage of various components, parts and rooms. The Government announced that if property is handed over within 30 days of notification, the affected person will be entitled to additional 10 per cent cash incentive as per the provisions.

Rehab scheme

  • Residential units having clear title of land to be acquired through direct purchase

  • Rs 1 lakh per family will be paid for transportation and other immediate arrangements

  • Option A: A shop unit will be provided compensation depending on availability at 50 per cent of the offset price at market value. Rest 50 per cent will be subsidised

  • Option B: Every shop owner will be eligible for allotment of a new shop unit in the market complexes to be developed on payment of 50 per cent of offset price

  • Option C: Shop owner will be provided one-time settlement amount of Rs 20 lakh

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ekamra Kshetra Amenities Lingaraj temple Lingaraj temple revival
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp