Government announces resettlement policy for development of Bhubaneswar's Lingaraj temple

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday announced rehabilitation and resettlement policy for ‘Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monuments Revival Action Plan’ on 65 acres of land to revive and preserve the heritage value and grandeur of Lingaraj temple and its surroundings.

As per the package, all the residential units having clear title of land will be acquired through direct purchase method prescribed by the State Government, compensation for which would be paid according to Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

However, there will be option to provide land having equal market value of the land to be acquired. The alternate land will be of standard size and compensation of balance land component will be adjusted in monetary assistance as per guidelines.

For immediate assistance to the displaced, allowance of Rs one lakh per family will be paid for transportation and other expenses. Each family will be provided Rs 15,000 per month for 12 months from the date of acquisition of property. Besides, every residential unit owner will be paid Rs 20 lakh as one-time resettlement allowance.

The Government had announced that all commercial units having clear title of land will be acquired through direct purchase method for which compensation will be paid as per the 2013 Act. Allowance of Rs one lakh per unit will be paid for transportation and other immediate arrangements. Besides, assistance of Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per month will be paid to shop owners having built up area of less than or equal to 200 square feet and more than 200 square feet respectively.

According to Option A of the resettlement scheme, shop unit will be provided depending on availability at 50 per cent of the offset price at market value. Balance 50 per cent will be subsidised.

As per Option B, every shop owner will be eligible for allotment of a new shop unit in the market complexes to be developed for the purpose on payment of 50 per cent of the offset price. Option C states that the shop owner will be provided one-time settlement amount of Rs 20 lakh.

Street vendors will be provided one-time rehabilitation assistance of Rs 30,000 in two instalments. Vending plan will be prepared as per provisions of the relevant Act and rules. Affected street vendors will be allocated spaces for carrying out their business.

A committee will be formed under the chairmanship of Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to finalise the assistance to be provided to public institutions which may have to be relocated.

The Commissioner, BMC in consultation with Khurda Collector and other stakeholders will decide the R&R scheme for Mutts including allotment of land, preservation and conservation activities. The RDC (Central Division) will be the competent authority for approval of the scheme.

The redevelopment plan of each of the Mutts will indicate the usage of various components, parts and rooms. The Government announced that if property is handed over within 30 days of notification, the affected person will be entitled to additional 10 per cent cash incentive as per the provisions.

Rehab scheme