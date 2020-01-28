Home Cities Bhubaneswar

National Handloom Expo 2020 kicks off at Bhubaneswar

The expo, organised by the Odisha State Handloom Weavers Co-op Society Limited (Boyanika), was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The 17th National Handloom Expo 2020 has kicked off at Exhibition Ground here to provide an opportunity to weavers to sell handloom products of different places under one umbrella.The expo, organised by the Odisha State Handloom Weavers Co-op Society Limited (Boyanika), was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday. 

Apart from Odisha, many States including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajsthan and West Bengal are participating in the expo. The expo will remain open from 11.30 am to 9.30 pm everyday. All ranges of handwovens from different parts of the country are available in this fair, organisers said. Cultural programme will be organised at the venue every evening. 

“The month-long expo which will continue till February 23 will enable our State weavers to interact and exchange their skills and techniques involved, cost effectiveness, study the colour and design patterns prevailing in contemporary markets in different States, said Handloom, Textiles ad Handicrafts Minister Padmini Dian. 

SSEPD Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, Handloom and Textile Secretary Hemant Sharma, Director Jyoti Prakash Das and local MLAs were present during the inaugural event. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Adivasi Mela 2020 at the same venue on the day. 

