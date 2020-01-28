Vegetable vendor shot near Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A vegetable vendor was shot at on the outskirts of the city on Monday. Sameer Kandi, who stays under Nandankanan police limits, was returning with one of his relatives after buying vegetables when he was reportedly shot at on his left leg near Baranga railway line.

He was rushed to a hospital in Patia. "Kandi sells vegetables in Chandrasekharpur area. Initial investigation suggests he was attacked over past enmity but probe is on from all angles," said Nandankanan police. A case has been registered.