Pay compensation to Bhubaneswar airport roof collapse victims: Human rights body

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Tuesday directed Dilip Construction Pvt Ltd to pay an interim compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and assistance of Rs 50,000 to those injured in the link terminal roof collapse at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA).

The State Human Rights panel made it clear that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) would pay the compensation and assistance to the victims’ families and recover it from the billing amount if the firm fails to pay by February 11.

Acting on a petition filed by rights activist Lalatendu Das, the Commission also served notice to the proprietor of the construction company and Director of BPIA to submit their replies by February 11 along with the compliance report.

On January 24 night, under-construction roof of a link building joining the Terminal 1 and 2 of the airport collapsed killing one Antaryami Guru and injuring Nabakishore Swain, who was rescued from under the debris.

“Though FIR has been filed no compensation has been paid till date. Both, the deceased and injured are poor labourers. While family members of the deceased do not have means for cremation and performing last rites, the injured finds it difficult to meet the medical expenses,” the Commission observed.

While police have arrested Managing Director of the firm Dilip Khatei, Joint General Manager of AAI Goutam Ray and Assistant Manager Asish Sarkar besides the site engineer, a committee constituted by the AAI is investigating the incident.

Das said the Commission has ordered interim compensation for the victims. Before the next hearing on February 11, authorities have been asked to pay compensation and submit compliance, he added.