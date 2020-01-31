Chain snatchers attack senior citizen, leave her injured in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chain-snatchers have struck again and this time they targeted a woman senior citizen who was returning home at Adhalia area under Balianta police limits on Thursday afternoon.The woman, Puspabati Mohapatra, a 62-year-old retired Government school teacher was returning to her house in Adhalia when two bike-borne miscreants waylaid her.

While she was walking to her house in the next lane, the miscreants asked her to take a shortcut, to which she denied and continued to walk. This is when one of the miscreants followed her, pulled her gold chain with force tossing her on the roadside, before fleeing with his associate on the motorcycle. The woman’s head hit against the ground and she sustained serious injuries.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV camera installed in one of the houses along the road, later went viral on social media. In the CCTV footage, the woman can be seen lying on the roadside before some passers-by came to her rescue. She was rushed to hospital where doctors had to stitch the wound.

Puspabati’s son Satyajit Mohapatra said “My mother had undergone knee replacement surgery about two years back and was advised by the doctors to walk for some time everyday. On Thursday, she got down a bus and decided to walk till our house when the miscreants targeted her.”“When we informed police about the two-wheeler registration number, police came to know that it was a stolen vehicle,” Satyajit added. Police said investigation is on.