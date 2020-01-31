Home Cities Bhubaneswar

HC direction to Govt on Dhauli Heights project

The project is caught in a legal quagmire putting 52 allottees in a spot.

Published: 31st January 2020 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As the fate of Dhauli Heights, a housing project of Odisha Cooperative Housing Corporation (OCHC) Limited at Tomando, hangs in the balance after termination of agreement with the builder midway, Orissa High Court has directed the State Government to take a call on the issue within six weeks.The HC directive came in response to a PIL filed by Surya Prakash Mangaraj seeking instruction from the court to the Government to hand over houses to allottees within a stipulated time.

Smelling corruption in the housing project, the petitioner had requested the High Court to direct the Government to hand over the housing project case to economic offences wing of the State Police for investigation and fix responsibility on the officials concerned in State-run housing corporation.

The project is caught in a legal quagmire putting 52 allottees in a spot. The allottees, who booked flats and deposited substantial portion of the cost, were to be handed over their flats in December 2016 but are running from pillar to post for more than three years.The OCHC has expressed its inability to complete the project or refund the deposit money in view of its precarious financial condition. The Corporation has not been able to pay salary to its employees for more than four months.

The cooperative body took up the project in a public-private partnership mode in 2013. Of 54 flats (different types) available under the project, 52 had been booked.OCHC entered into an agreement with Ma Plaza, a Kolkata-based private real-estate developer for the project. As per the agreement, proceeds from booking of the flats and application money will be deposited in the escrow accounts of OCHC and Ma Plaza at the ratio of 38 per cent and 62 per cent respectively.

According to a report of OCHC, around `9.92 crore was collected from 51 allottees out of which `1.72 crore was collected in cash from allottees by Ma Plaza in violation of the escrow agreement. What is galling is that the Corporation had paid the entire collection to the private builder which had completed works worth `7 crore.

Though this financial irregularities have been brought to the notice of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Cooperation Secretary and Minister, the matter was never inquired into for reasons best known to the Government.Termination of contract with Ma Plaza and appointment of a private consultant Mishra Engineers (with a fee of `53 lakh) for execution of the balance works are seen as deliberate attempts by some vested interests of the Corporation to derail the project. Meanwhile, the RCS has sought a status report of housing project from OCHC.

