Odisha government back 33 per cent mark decision

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Plus Two first-year students can heave a sigh of relief as the State Government on Thursday announced to roll-back its decision of introducing 33 per cent pass marks for promotion to second year following protests by students. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said Plus Two first-year students will be promoted to next class as is the practice now and the decision of minimum pass mark in first year and 75 pc attendance system will be implemented from next year.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) had taken a decision to introduce the minimum pass mark system from current academic session following recommendations of a fact-finding committee. In 2015, the committee had recommended annual examination in Plus II first year so that both teachers and students take education seriously. As part of overhauling education system, it had also suggested redesigning syllabus on the lines of CBSE and making minimum 75 pc attendance mandatory.

“The decision was taken to improve the standard of education but the decision to implement it was taken a bit late for which we have decided not to introduce it this year. The new system will be effective from next year. No formal decision has been taken for restructuring the syllabus,” Dash said.As the annual examination is scheduled to take place from February 15 to 29, students from various colleges across the State protested blaming the Government for late announcement giving them less time for preparation.

The Minister also said there will be no change in examination pattern and Plus II colleges will send marks of students to CHSE, which will make special provisions for students who fail in all subjects. More than 3.6 lakh students from 1,465 junior colleges in the State will appear Plus II first year examination this year.