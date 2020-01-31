Protestors ask Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to clear stand on CAA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha witnessed one of the largest protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Capital on Thursday with the protestors urging upon Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take a clear and unambiguous stand against the legislation and refuse to implement the ‘dangerously linked’ National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the CAA protestors including Congress, Left, AAP leaders and social activists, said following the example of Kerala, all other non-BJP state governments must approach the Supreme Court for repeal of the CAA 2019 as well as the amendments of 2003 which provide for NRC and NPR. “If these are not struck down, the only path for the States is to disobey the Centre even at the risk of dismissal,” the letter said and added “There is no other way to prevent the destruction of the Constitution.”

The letter said in the case of Kerala, the Left alliance joined hands with Congress and its allies to pass an unanimous resolution rejecting unholy trinity of CAA, NRC and NPR. West Bengal, Punjab and Rajasthan Assemblies have already passed resolution opposing the CAA, NPR and NRC, it said and added “It is imperative that other States and alliances make similar efforts through an appeal the Centre to repeal the CAA, 2019.”

“If the State Governments permit NPR, they will, in effect, permit a process of communal targeting. This will cause catastrophic suffering and lead to possible disenfranchisement of millions of Indian Muslims. It will be, in sum, a terrible betrayal of Constitution,” it added. Earlier, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik attended a workshop at Congress Bhavan over the issue where senior leaders spoke on the ‘divisive agenda behind the CAA, NPR and NCR’.

Rally in Capital

Bhubaneswar: On a day when a man reportedly opened fire on protesters demonstrating against the contentious CAA and NRC near Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi leaving a student injured, hundreds of protestors took out a rally from Ram Mandir Square to Lower PMG here over the issue. Leaders of various political parties like Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, AAP, members of We The People of India - an online resource for ongoing CAA-NPR-NRC related protests in the country, took part in the demonstration.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik, former State secretary of CPI (M) Janardan Pati and seniors leaders of other parties joined the protestors at Lower PMG. Former Puri MLA and We The People of India member Uma Ballav Rath said about 18 political parties and organisations participated in the demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR. “We are protesting as citizenship can not be granted on the basis of religion. It is against our Constitution,” he added. Samajwadi Party general secretary Sudarshan Pradhan and AAP’s State minority cell president Shaik Muntaqeem Baksh were present.