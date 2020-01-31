Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Protestors ask Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to clear stand on CAA

The letter said in the case of Kerala, the Left alliance joined hands with Congress and its allies to pass an unanimous resolution rejecting unholy trinity of CAA, NRC and NPR.

Published: 31st January 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

A rally being taken out against CAA and NRC in Bhubaneswar on Thursday

A rally being taken out against CAA and NRC in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha witnessed one of the largest protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Capital on Thursday with the protestors urging upon Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take a clear and unambiguous stand against the legislation and refuse to implement the ‘dangerously linked’ National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the CAA protestors including Congress, Left, AAP leaders and social activists, said following the example of Kerala, all other non-BJP state governments must approach the Supreme Court for repeal of the CAA 2019 as well as the amendments of 2003 which provide for NRC and NPR. “If these are not struck down, the only path for the States is to disobey the Centre even at the risk of dismissal,” the letter said and added “There is no other way to prevent the destruction of the Constitution.”

The letter said in the case of Kerala, the Left alliance joined hands with Congress and its allies to pass an unanimous resolution rejecting unholy trinity of CAA, NRC and NPR. West Bengal, Punjab and Rajasthan Assemblies have already passed resolution opposing the CAA, NPR and NRC, it said and added “It is imperative that other States and alliances make similar efforts through an appeal the Centre to repeal the CAA, 2019.”

“If the State Governments permit NPR, they will, in effect, permit a process of communal targeting. This will cause catastrophic suffering and lead to possible disenfranchisement of millions of Indian Muslims. It will be, in sum, a terrible betrayal of Constitution,” it added. Earlier, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik attended a workshop at Congress Bhavan over the issue where senior leaders spoke on the ‘divisive agenda behind the CAA, NPR and NCR’.

Rally in Capital
Bhubaneswar: On a day when a man reportedly opened fire on protesters demonstrating against the contentious CAA and NRC near Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi leaving a student injured, hundreds of protestors took out a rally from Ram Mandir Square to Lower PMG here over the issue. Leaders of various political parties like Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, AAP, members of We The People of India - an online resource for ongoing CAA-NPR-NRC related protests in the country, took part in the demonstration.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik, former State secretary of CPI (M) Janardan Pati and seniors leaders of other parties joined the protestors at Lower PMG. Former Puri MLA and We The People of India member Uma Ballav Rath said about 18 political parties and organisations participated in the demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR. “We are protesting as citizenship can not be granted on the basis of religion. It is against our Constitution,” he added. Samajwadi Party general secretary Sudarshan Pradhan and AAP’s State minority cell president Shaik Muntaqeem Baksh were present.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
  Odisha Naveen Patnaik CAA
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp