No public entry into BMC, BDA offices for a fortnight due to COVID-19 cases spike

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary, who issued an order to this effect, urged citizens to avoid visiting the offices and avail services provided by the two agencies online.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As coronavirus cases spiking in Bhubaneswar, the city administration has restricted public entry to the offices of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority for next 15 days.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary, who issued an order to this effect, urged citizens to avoid visiting the offices and avail services provided by the two agencies online.

“Citizens can reach us through our helpline numbers 1929 and 1800-345-0061 and portal bhuaneswar.me,” the Commissioner informed.

Four days back, a security personnel in BDA office was tested positive following which, 15 staff were quarantined till July 10 and two sections of BDA office sealed till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 tally in Bhubaneswar touched 320 on Tuesday after six more individuals tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Five of these cases are local, while the other one is a 56-year-old railway staff with travel history to Delhi.

The local cases include three persons - two 15-year-old boys and a 60-year-old woman - from the Laxmi Bazaar slum at Siripur, where nine cases had been reported previously.

A 13-year-old boy from Canal road in Bomikhal, having link to a positive case, was also tested positive. A 32-year-old man of BDA Colony in Chandrasekharpur was also tested positive.

The Health department and civic body have not been able to trace the source of infection in the case yet. The civic body quarantined the primary contacts of the infected persons.

“Further contact tracing is on to ensure that all persons who have come in contact with these persons can be isolated,” BMC officials said.

With the fresh cases, the number of active cases in the city stands at 130. Officials said 185 persons in the city have recovered from disease so far.

