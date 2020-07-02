STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spike in local COVID-19 cases puts Cuttack administration in a spot

Expressing discontentment, residents of Badamaba alleged that the administration is yet to shift the COVID-19 patients to designated hospital even though they were tested 24 hours back.

People ignore social distancing while shopping at City Hospital Road in Cuttack

People ignore social distancing while shopping at City Hospital Road in Cuttack. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  While 32 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Cuttack district including seven local cases in the city on Wednesday, the administration’s delay in shifting patients to hospitals, sanitising the infected areas and tracing contacts has left people panicked.

In Cuttack city, a 32-year-old female from Kathagadasahi, a 52-year-old male from Thoriasahi, a 24-year-old female and another 30-year-old female from Nuapatna, a 23-year-old male from Mangalabag and a 45-year-old male from Jagatpur locality have been tested positive for coronavirus after coming in contact with positive cases of Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Institute of Cancer(AHPGIC).

Another 40-year-old woman who is a family member of an earlier reported positive case from Mahanadi Vihar has also been tested positive, according to Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). With 32 new cases, most being local contacts, the district tally has rose to 608.

Of these cases, the highest of 10 have been reported from Badamba block followed by nine in Nischintakoili block. Two cases each have been detected from Niali and Kantapada block. An NDRF personnel has also been infected. All the 10 fresh cases detected in Badamba block are local contact cases including four home guards of Badamba police station, five staff of local SBI branch including the branch manager and a shopkeeper.

Expressing discontentment, residents of Badamaba alleged that the administration is yet to shift the COVID-19 patients to designated hospital even though they were tested 24 hours back. Though the areas have been declared as containment zone, the administration is yet to conduct necessary sanitisation, alleged local Congress unit president Amiya Patnaik. 

Similarly, while an auxiliary nurse midwifery (ANM) of Adaspur CHC in Kantapda block has been infected with coronavirus, a lawyer belonging to Barahipur village also tested positive.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation issues Unlock 2.0 norms 

The CMC on Wednesday released new guidelines for Unlock 2 after reviewing the current COVID-19 situation. While the lockdown restrictions will continue to remain in force in containment zones, different activities will be regulated in areas outside these zones. Night curfew will remain in force from 9 pm to 5 am. 

